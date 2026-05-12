Groww block deal jumps to $600M as demand surges

A block deal in Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of leading wealth-tech firm Groww , has been upsized from its initial base size of some $500 million to about $600 million. The increase comes on the back of high demand for shares. The transaction was executed at ₹180/share, reported Moneycontrol, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Investor participation Diverse group of investors participate in block trade The block trade saw participation from a diverse group of investors, including sovereign wealth funds, global long-only funds, mutual funds, and life insurance firms. On May 11, Moneycontrol reported that the firm's investors Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III - U.S./India Annex Fund, Y Combinator's YC Holdings II LLC and Ribbit Capital entities were likely sellers in the transaction.

Market performance Deal comes after lock-in period expiry for IPO investors Groww's share price has surged over 40% in the last six months. The block deal comes after the expiry of the lock-in period for IPO investors. The deal had a floor price of ₹177/share with Kotak Mahindra Capital and JP Morgan advising on it. A 90-day lock-up period on further share sales will apply after this transaction.

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