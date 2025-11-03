Groww IPO anchor book draws bids worth a whopping ₹50,000cr

Wealth-tech firm Groww has witnessed massive interest in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) , with bids worth ₹50,000 crore already received. The company's anchor book, estimated at around ₹3,000 crore, has been oversubscribed over 15 times. SBI Mutual Fund and other large domestic mutual funds have participated in the bidding process along with US investors like Sequoia Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group.

Valuation details Issue comprises fresh and offer for sale component Groww's ₹6,632 crore IPO is expected to value the Bengaluru-based brokerage firm at around $7 billion. The issue consists of a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹5,572 crore. The company had announced its IPO price band of ₹95-₹100 on October 29. Groww is entering the market as a profitable fintech with a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5.

Financials Company reported net profit of ₹1,899 crore in FY25 For FY25, Groww reported a revenue of ₹4,056 crore and a net profit of ₹1,899 crore with net margins of 44.85%. The IPO will be open for subscription from November 4 to 7. The allotment of shares will be finalized by November 10 while trading on BSE and NSE will begin on November 12. The company plans to use the fresh issue proceeds for cloud infrastructure, brand building activities among other things.