Groww's ₹6,632cr IPO opens on November 4: Check price band

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online investment platform Groww, is gearing up for its ₹6,632 crore initial public offering (IPO) . The public issue will open for subscription on November 4 and close on November 7. Anchor investors can bid for shares on November 3. The price band has been set at ₹95-100 per share with a lot size of 150 shares.

Allocation specifics Allotment will be finalized on November 10 The Groww IPO has reserved 75% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), and 10% for retail investors. The basis of allotment will be finalized on November 10, with refunds initiated on November 11. Shares will be credited to allottees' demat accounts on the same day after refunds. The company's shares are expected to debut on BSE and NSE on November 12.

Fund allocation Fresh issue of shares to raise ₹1,060 crore The Bengaluru-based firm plans to raise ₹1,060 crore through a fresh issue of shares. Existing investors will sell 55.72 crore shares through an offer for sale. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for cloud infrastructure expenditure, brand building and performance marketing, exploring inorganic growth opportunities, and investing in subsidiaries like Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (NBFC).