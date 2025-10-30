Groww's ₹6,632cr IPO opens on November 4: Check price band
What's the story
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online investment platform Groww, is gearing up for its ₹6,632 crore initial public offering (IPO). The public issue will open for subscription on November 4 and close on November 7. Anchor investors can bid for shares on November 3. The price band has been set at ₹95-100 per share with a lot size of 150 shares.
Allocation specifics
Allotment will be finalized on November 10
The Groww IPO has reserved 75% of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15% for non-institutional institutional investors (NII), and 10% for retail investors. The basis of allotment will be finalized on November 10, with refunds initiated on November 11. Shares will be credited to allottees' demat accounts on the same day after refunds. The company's shares are expected to debut on BSE and NSE on November 12.
Fund allocation
Fresh issue of shares to raise ₹1,060 crore
The Bengaluru-based firm plans to raise ₹1,060 crore through a fresh issue of shares. Existing investors will sell 55.72 crore shares through an offer for sale. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for cloud infrastructure expenditure, brand building and performance marketing, exploring inorganic growth opportunities, and investing in subsidiaries like Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (NBFC).
Business overview
Groww's financial performance in FY25
Groww has reported a net profit of ₹1,824 crore in FY25, a major turnaround from its loss of ₹805 crore in FY24. The company's revenues also grew by 49% year-on-year to ₹3,902 crore. As of June 30, 2025, Groww was India's largest and fastest-growing investment platform by active users on the NSE with 12.6 million active clients and a market share of 26.3% among retail investors.