Groww founder Lalit Keshre, a farmer's son, becomes a billionaire
Lalit Keshre, the co-founder and CEO of investment platform Groww, has officially become a billionaire. The milestone comes after the company's stellar debut on the stock market. Keshre holds 55.91 crore shares in Groww, amounting to a 9.06% stake. With the stock price hitting an all-time high of ₹169 per share today, his holding is now worth around ₹9,450 crore ($1 billion).
Groww's IPO performance and market capitalization
Groww made its stock market debut on November 12 at ₹114 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock has since rallied over 48% in just four trading sessions, taking the company's market capitalization to over ₹1 lakh crore. This is one of the strongest debuts in recent history. Keshre's journey from a farmer's son to a billionaire highlights the growing opportunities in India's start-up ecosystem.
Keshre's educational background and career trajectory
Keshre (44) grew up in humble surroundings with his grandparents. He studied at the only English-medium school in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh before cracking the Joint Entrance Exam and getting into IIT Bombay for a bachelor's and master's degree in technology. He began his career as an early product manager at Flipkart overseeing the Flipkart Marketplace before co-founding Groww with three other former Flipkart executives in 2016.
Groww's growth and future plans
Under Keshre's leadership, Groww has grown from a mutual fund-only app to a full-stack investment platform with stocks, ETFs, and IPOs. The company has become India's largest stock broker by active traders with over 18 million users. Keshre says the company's IPO was not just about raising money but building trust and accountability. He hopes to use the funds raised from the listing to strengthen Groww's brand, expand its tech infrastructure, and scale new businesses.