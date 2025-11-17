Groww founder Lalit Keshre, a farmer's son, becomes a billionaire

Lalit Keshre, the co-founder and CEO of investment platform Groww, has officially become a billionaire. The milestone comes after the company's stellar debut on the stock market . Keshre holds 55.91 crore shares in Groww, amounting to a 9.06% stake. With the stock price hitting an all-time high of ₹169 per share today, his holding is now worth around ₹9,450 crore ($1 billion).

IPO success Groww's IPO performance and market capitalization Groww made its stock market debut on November 12 at ₹114 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The stock has since rallied over 48% in just four trading sessions, taking the company's market capitalization to over ₹1 lakh crore. This is one of the strongest debuts in recent history. Keshre's journey from a farmer's son to a billionaire highlights the growing opportunities in India's start-up ecosystem.

Journey Keshre's educational background and career trajectory Keshre (44) grew up in humble surroundings with his grandparents. He studied at the only English-medium school in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh before cracking the Joint Entrance Exam and getting into IIT Bombay for a bachelor's and master's degree in technology. He began his career as an early product manager at Flipkart overseeing the Flipkart Marketplace before co-founding Groww with three other former Flipkart executives in 2016.