Home services startup Pronto shifts HQ to Bengaluru

Pronto already offers cleaning and laundry on-demand in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—and Hyderabad is up next. Back in August, they raised $11 million (thanks to General Catalyst and Glade Brook Capital) to help expand operations and bring 10,000 more professionals on board.

Why Bengaluru is the new hotspot

Pronto isn't alone: more startups are making the move to Bengaluru for its tech scene and easier access to funding. Companies like Snabbit have shifted here too.

With unicorns like Zepto (in quick commerce) also calling it home, Bengaluru is clearly where India's startup action—including home services—is heating up.