Who is John Ternus, Apple's likely next CEO?

As Apple gears up for its 50th anniversary in 2026, rumors of a major leadership shift have started to surface. Current CEO Tim Cook is reportedly considering stepping down as early as next year. If that happens, John Ternus, Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, is likely to take over the top job, as per a Financial Times report.

Leadership potential Ternus: A key player in Apple's hardware excellence Ternus has been with Apple for 24 years, joining the company in 2001. He has worked his way up through the ranks and now oversees all hardware engineering across Apple's major product lines, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. His name has been coming up more often in internal discussions about long-term leadership at Apple as the company continues to prioritize hardware excellence as a core part of its strategy.

Transition strategy Cook's legacy and future plans Cook, who turned 65 this month, has been Apple's CEO since 2011. Under his leadership, Apple has evolved into a $4 trillion tech giant. Earlier this year, he spoke about the importance of succession planning at Apple on Dua Lipa's podcast. He said that while he's not stepping down anytime soon, Apple does have a detailed plan for any potential transition.