India's GDP set for 7% growth in Q2 FY26, says ICRA
India's economy is keeping up the momentum—ICRA expects GDP to grow by 7% in the second quarter of FY26.
GVA (which tracks overall economic activity) is also predicted to rise by 7.1%.
The official numbers drop on November 28, but for context, last quarter's GDP growth was a bit higher at 7.8%.
What's driving this growth?
Industry is doing a lot of the heavy lifting, with industrial GVA likely jumping 7.8%. Manufacturing demand has been strong thanks to GST and pre-festive stocking, pushing output to its best in seven quarters.
Exports are up too—especially electronics, which saw a huge 34% boost.
On the flip side, services growth might slow down a bit due to less government spending and softer exports, while agriculture is expected to hold steady at around 3.5%, though unpredictable weather could be a challenge.