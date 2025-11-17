India's GDP set for 7% growth in Q2 FY26, says ICRA

What's driving this growth?

Industry is doing a lot of the heavy lifting, with industrial GVA likely jumping 7.8%. Manufacturing demand has been strong thanks to GST and pre-festive stocking, pushing output to its best in seven quarters.

Exports are up too—especially electronics, which saw a huge 34% boost.

On the flip side, services growth might slow down a bit due to less government spending and softer exports, while agriculture is expected to hold steady at around 3.5%, though unpredictable weather could be a challenge.