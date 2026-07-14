Groww launches cement ETF to tap India's infrastructure and housing
Business
Groww Mutual Fund just launched a Cement ETF, making it simpler for regular investors to tap into India's fast-growing infrastructure and housing sectors.
CEO Varun Gupta explained that this ETF lets people invest in the cement industry's big growth trends without the stress of picking individual stocks.
Since India is the world's second-largest cement producer and uses most of its cement at home, the sector is seen as stable and promising.
Groww passive funds 2,300cr of 6,600cr
ETFs and other passive options now make up ₹2,300 crore out of Groww's ₹6,600 crore total assets, showing more direct equity investors are looking for smart ways to diversify.
Groww plans to keep adding niche ETFs so folks can explore new sectors without taking big risks on single companies.