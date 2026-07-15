Groww's Q1 net profit up 94% YoY to ₹735cr
What's the story
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, has announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY27. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹735 crore, a 94.44% year-on-year increase from ₹378 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year. Revenue from operations also saw a major jump, rising 66% YoY to ₹1,501 crore compared to ₹904 crore in Q1 FY26.
Financial growth
EBITDA more than doubled YoY
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled YoY to ₹971 crore from ₹483 crore last year.
On a sequential basis, it rose 3% from ₹939 crore in the previous quarter.
The consolidated total income of Groww also grew by 63.3% YoY during the quarter, driven by strong performance in new offerings like margin trading facility (MTF) and commodity derivatives.
Market position
Strong growth in mutual fund business
In the mutual fund space, Groww continued to be India's largest distributor of direct mutual funds with assets under management (AUM) of ₹1.9 lakh crore.
Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows also grew by 32% YoY, far outpacing the industry's growth of 16%.
The company saw increased contributions from MTF and commodity derivatives due to deeper product penetration and adoption.
Strategic plans
Groww to focus on differentiated mutual funds, ETFs
Looking ahead, Groww aims to capture new market segments by creating differentiated mutual funds and ETFs based on customer demand.
The company is also partnering with State Street Global Advisors for cross-border offerings.
"We are in the early stages of using AI in our organization...to resolve customer queries at zero wait time," it said in its investor presentation.