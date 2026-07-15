Groww's Q1 net profit up 94% YoY to ₹735cr

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled YoY to ₹971 crore from ₹483 crore last year.

On a sequential basis, it rose 3% from ₹939 crore in the previous quarter.

The consolidated total income of Groww also grew by 63.3% YoY during the quarter, driven by strong performance in new offerings like margin trading facility (MTF) and commodity derivatives.