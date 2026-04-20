Groww Q4 FY26 net profit up 122% to ₹686 cr
Business
Groww just dropped some eye-popping numbers for Q4 FY26: their net profit shot up 122% to ₹686 crore, more than doubling last year's figure.
What's wild is they pulled this off even with all the market ups and downs caused by the West Asia war, showing they can handle a bumpy ride.
Groww income ₹1,536 cr
Groww's total income also jumped 81% to ₹1,536 crore, helped by moves into lending and wealth management.
Their user base grew 20%, now topping 2 crore people.
Meanwhile, rival Angel One isn't sitting still: they nearly doubled profits too, highlighting just how competitive India's stock brokerage scene is getting.