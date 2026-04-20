Groww Q4 FY26 net profit up 122% to ₹686 cr Business Apr 20, 2026

Groww just dropped some eye-popping numbers for Q4 FY26: their net profit shot up 122% to ₹686 crore, more than doubling last year's figure.

What's wild is they pulled this off even with all the market ups and downs caused by the West Asia war, showing they can handle a bumpy ride.