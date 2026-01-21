Groww rolls out 'Groww Prime' for smarter mutual fund investing Business Jan 21, 2026

Groww just dropped a pilot of "Groww Prime," an opt-in feature aimed at making mutual fund investing easier for DIY users.

With 24/7 chat support and detailed portfolio insights, it's designed to help you stay on top of your investments without the usual hassle.

Harsh Jain, Groww's COO and co-founder, says this move is all about giving users the advanced tools they've been asking for.