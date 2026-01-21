Groww rolls out 'Groww Prime' for smarter mutual fund investing
Business
Groww just dropped a pilot of "Groww Prime," an opt-in feature aimed at making mutual fund investing easier for DIY users.
With 24/7 chat support and detailed portfolio insights, it's designed to help you stay on top of your investments without the usual hassle.
Harsh Jain, Groww's COO and co-founder, says this move is all about giving users the advanced tools they've been asking for.
Personalized guidance and deeper research
Groww Prime helps you pick funds that actually fit your goals and risk preferences.
It offers personalized tips, in-depth research, and support for decisions like rebalancing or redeeming your investments—so you can make smarter choices with confidence.