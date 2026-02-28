Groww's new AI platform offers curated bond listings for investors
Groww just launched an AI-driven platform at its 2026 event, bringing trading, fixed income, and digital wealth management together in one place.
Now, regular investors can check out curated bond listings and get risk checks before jumping in.
Pro traders get high-frequency mode
You get the GR-1 research co-pilot for portfolio insights and market news vibes.
There's a family wealth option to handle everyone's accounts under one login.
Pro traders can enjoy high-frequency mode, a specialized physical keyboard built for fast trading, lower lag, and built-in risk alerts.
Other features include Groww Prime and Cloud
Groww Prime suggests mutual funds, provides portfolio health checks, and offers dedicated support.
If you're into building your own strategies, Groww Cloud provides an algo trading platform with APIs for placing orders.
The Cloud service starts at ₹499/month plus taxes.