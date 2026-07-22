Groyyo targets over 3,000 cr revenue within 3 years
Fashion supply chain startup Groyyo is going all in on growth, targeting over ₹3,000 crore revenue within three years.
Fresh off a ₹90 crore funding boost led by Cornerstone Ventures, the company plans to use the cash to build stronger ties with global brands and help Indian manufacturers break into international markets.
Co-founder Subin Mitra says the focus is also on ramping up its tech game.
Groyyo links 45 brands 470 manufacturers
Groyyo's platform already connects 45 global brands with more than 470 manufacturers across 10 countries, aiming for a ₹500 crore revenue run rate by fiscal 2026.
Its AI tools digitize factory work and create real-time designs for brands, making supply chains more transparent and efficient.
The new investment will help it scale up these tech solutions while giving Indian makers a bigger role in fast fashion worldwide.