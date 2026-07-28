GSK cuts jobs to save £1.9bn and fund Cambridge R&D
Business
GSK is making some big changes, cutting jobs and shifting resources to save £1.9 billion a year.
The goal? Speed up drug development and invest £400 million into UK life sciences, including a brand-new R&D center in Cambridge.
This move means the current Stevenage campus will close by 2029.
GSK Cambridge center features labs
The new Cambridge center will bring together more than 1,000 scientists and feature high-tech labs for cancer, vaccines, HIV, and more.
GSK's CEO Luke Miels says this investment will "accelerate our R&D."
It follows other big moves in the sector, like AstraZeneca's recent investment in UK life sciences.