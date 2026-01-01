GST 2.0: India's tax overhaul lands in 2025 Business Jan 01, 2026

Big changes are coming to how we pay taxes in India—GST 2.0 launches September 22, 2025.

The current four-rate system is getting trimmed down to three: essentials at 5%, most goods at 18%, and luxury or "sin" items like aerated drinks, luxury cars, or yachts at a steep 40%.

It's all about making things simpler and clearer.