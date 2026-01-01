US stock markets close out 2025 on a high note

Dollar drops, gold shines, and investors adapt

The US dollar saw its biggest drop since 2017 thanks to interest rate cuts and tariff shifts.

Meanwhile, gold prices soared to their highest in over four decades and silver had a standout year too—indicating that when things get uncertain, people often turn to classic safe bets.

Rising Treasury yields followed a labor market report showing an unexpected dip in applications for unemployment benefits, suggesting some confidence in the economy's recovery despite all the twists and turns.