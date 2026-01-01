MCX's 1st stock split: Making shares more accessible Business Jan 01, 2026

MCX is doing its first-ever stock split, turning every one share into five smaller ones.

So, if you own a ₹10 share now, it'll become five shares worth ₹2 each.

The idea is to increase liquidity and accessibility by lowering the per-share price.

If you want in, make sure to buy on or before January 1, 2026.