MCX's 1st stock split: Making shares more accessible
Business
MCX is doing its first-ever stock split, turning every one share into five smaller ones.
So, if you own a ₹10 share now, it'll become five shares worth ₹2 each.
The idea is to increase liquidity and accessibility by lowering the per-share price.
If you want in, make sure to buy on or before January 1, 2026.
Quick breakdown: What's a stock split?
A stock split just means your number of shares goes up while the total value stays the same—think 10 shares becoming 50 after a 5:1 split.
It doesn't change how much your investment is worth; it just makes each share cheaper and trading more active.