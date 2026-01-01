Indian companies to create 10-12 million jobs in 2026: Report

Where the jobs are coming from

BFSI (think banks and insurance) is leading the charge with the highest hiring intent, followed by manufacturing.

IT, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce aren't far behind—so if you've got skills in tech or customer service, you're in luck.

Green infrastructure needs solar and EV talent; quick commerce wants logistics pros in smaller cities. Plus, Global Capability Centers are on the lookout for AI and cybersecurity experts.