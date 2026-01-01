Indian companies to create 10-12 million jobs in 2026: Report
Big hiring wave ahead: Indian companies are set to add 10-12 million new jobs in 2026, up from last year's 8-10 million.
Digital transformation and sector growth are fueling this jump, with more employers planning to hire than before.
Where the jobs are coming from
BFSI (think banks and insurance) is leading the charge with the highest hiring intent, followed by manufacturing.
IT, healthcare, retail, and e-commerce aren't far behind—so if you've got skills in tech or customer service, you're in luck.
Green infrastructure needs solar and EV talent; quick commerce wants logistics pros in smaller cities. Plus, Global Capability Centers are on the lookout for AI and cybersecurity experts.
Why this matters for you
With India's job market now ranked second globally in future skills/job market readiness for early 2026—and significant hiring is taking place in Tier-2 cities—there's a real shot at landing a job that fits your skills or interests.
If you're thinking about your next move or just starting out, it's a good time to keep an eye on these growing sectors.