India teams up globally to power up chip manufacturing
India is stepping up its game in the semiconductor world, joining forces with big international players to make chips locally.
Last month, Intel partnered with Tata Electronics to explore making and assembling products in India.
Soon after, Japanese company Rohm also teamed up with Tata—signaling a shift from just planning policies to actually building things on the ground.
Why this matters: More trust, more opportunities
These partnerships show that global tech giants are gaining real confidence in India's ability to deliver quality manufacturing.
As IT Secretary S. Krishnan put it, these deals are a "sign of confidence and an endorsement" of what India can achieve.
Experts say India's now moving beyond talk and into action—especially in specialized areas where it already has strengths.
All this could help India become a bigger name in the global chip supply chain and open up new opportunities for both homegrown and global players.