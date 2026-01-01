NPCI pulls the plug on UPI collect requests to fight fraud

What's changing and why it matters

The collect request feature was meant for things like splitting bills or friendly reminders, but scammers started abusing it with fake urgent requests.

Now, only select large merchants or legitimate business cases (such as Flipkart, Swiggy, IRCTC) can use pull requests.

For everyone else, paying friends still works—you just need to use push payments: enter a UPI ID, scan a QR code, or pick from your contacts.

This update should make UPI safer for everyone while keeping payments easy for legit merchants.