Indian startups expect AI-driven hiring cuts in 2026: Survey
Indian startups are gearing up for major changes as AI shakes up how they hire, operate, and attract funding.
In ETtech's latest survey of founders, execs, and investors, a huge 83% said they see AI transforming business models or investment plans this year.
How AI is changing jobs
AI is already everywhere—92% use it for research and data analysis, 59% for engineering or product work, and over half lean on it for customer support.
While many expect more job cuts after last year's layoffs at TCS and Amazon, there's hope too: 43% believe roles will adapt as tech evolves.
Funding and IPO vibes stay positive
Despite the shakeups, two-thirds of fund managers want to invest more in 2026—especially in AI, deeptech, brands, fintech, and consumer internet.
Startups pulled in $9.8 billion last year (just shy of the previous year's total), and 44% of the survey expects IPO excitement to remain similar, with 41% expecting improvement.
Several companies including Zepto, PhonePe, Flipkart, Shadowfax, Shiprocket, Boat, and Curefoods are all waiting in line.