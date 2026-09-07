GST 2.0 meeting begins as NIPFP director notes tax dip
A big national meeting on GST 2.0 just started here, bringing together experts to talk about how the next phase of India's tax system could affect state finances and policies.
R. Kavitha Rao, Director, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, who gave the keynote, pointed out that the effective tax rate has dropped from 11.6% to 9.5%, and the GST-GDP ratio is also dipping a bit.
GIFT launching 'Economy and Fiscal Watch'
The event features over 25 research papers and lively discussions on topics like fairer tax rates, compliance habits, and how GST changes impact small businesses (MSMEs).
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, the Finance Minister, and the Chairman of GIFT, will officially inaugurate things on Tuesday and launch GIFT's new publication, Economy and Fiscal Watch.
The whole idea is to get fresh insights into making GST work better for state finances and fiscal policy.