GST Appellate Tribunal to start accepting appeals by month-end

What else is changing?

GSTAT will also double as the National Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling, streamlining how tricky tax questions get settled.

If you've got a pending case from before June, you'll now have a shot at an appeal.

Smaller disputes (up to ₹50 lakh and no legal tangles) can be sorted by a single-member panel, while bigger or more complex cases will get both Judicial and Technical Members on board.

The overall goal? Make the whole GST process smoother, quicker, and less expensive for everyone involved.