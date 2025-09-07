GST Appellate Tribunal to start accepting appeals by month-end
The GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) is finally gearing up to start accepting appeals by the end of this month.
Created to make tax dispute resolution simpler, GSTAT will handle second appeals under all GST laws—so taxpayers won't have to rush straight to High Courts anymore.
The first hearings are expected from December this year.
What else is changing?
GSTAT will also double as the National Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling, streamlining how tricky tax questions get settled.
If you've got a pending case from before June, you'll now have a shot at an appeal.
Smaller disputes (up to ₹50 lakh and no legal tangles) can be sorted by a single-member panel, while bigger or more complex cases will get both Judicial and Technical Members on board.
The overall goal? Make the whole GST process smoother, quicker, and less expensive for everyone involved.