GST collection in August up 14.8% YoY to ₹2L crore

After accounting for the spike in refund activity, total net GST revenue stood at ₹1,68,057 crore in August.

This marks an 8.3% growth over the ₹1,55,181 crore collected during the same month last year.

Within net revenues, net customs GST revenue saw significant traction with a rise of 22.3% to ₹49,299 crore, while net domestic revenue grew modestly by 3.4% to ₹1,18,759 crore during this period.