GST collection in August up 14.8% YoY to ₹2L crore
What's the story
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for August 2026 witnessed a remarkable growth of 14.8% year-on-year, reaching ₹1,99,853 crore. To note, the GST collection had stood at ₹1,74,116 crore in July. The significant growth in collections last month was mostly driven by import revenues, which went up by 29% to ₹62,604 crore.
Revenue sources
Domestic revenues contributed to growth
Domestic GST revenues also contributed to this growth, rising by a steady 9.3% to ₹1,37,249 crore from ₹1,25,570 crore in the same month last year. This shows a healthy expansion across different sectors of the economy contributing to overall tax collections.
Financial impact
Major increase in total refund disbursements
The government also saw a major increase in total refund disbursements for August 2026.
Total GST refunds rose by 67.9% year-on-year to ₹31,795 crore from ₹18,935 crore in August 2025.
Domestic GST refunds jumped by an impressive 72.6% to ₹18,490 crore, while export tax refunds processed through ICEGATE grew by a whopping 61.8% to ₹13,305 crore during this period.
Figures
Net GST revenue stood at ₹1,68,057cr
After accounting for the spike in refund activity, total net GST revenue stood at ₹1,68,057 crore in August.
This marks an 8.3% growth over the ₹1,55,181 crore collected during the same month last year.
Within net revenues, net customs GST revenue saw significant traction with a rise of 22.3% to ₹49,299 crore, while net domestic revenue grew modestly by 3.4% to ₹1,18,759 crore during this period.