GST collections up 3.2% YoY to ₹1.94L crore in May

India's Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) collections rose by 3.2% year-on-year to ₹1.94 lakh crore in May 2026, official data released today has showed. The increase is largely due to higher import-related revenues and a broad-based growth in economic activity. However, the figure is a decline from April's record of ₹2.42 lakh crore.

Financial breakdown Key highlights from the report Net GST collections for May 2026 rose by 3.3% year-on-year to ₹1.67 lakh crore, compared to ₹1.62 lakh crore in May 2025. Total refunds also increased by 2.6% to ₹27,281 crore during this period. Cumulative refunds for the financial year so far climbed by a higher margin of 10.9% to ₹59,063 crore as against last fiscal's corresponding period data.

Trends A look at revenue trends The growth in GST collections was mainly driven by imports. Gross GST revenue from imports increased by 19.1% year-on-year to ₹59,654 crore in May 2026. However, gross domestic revenue fell by 2.6% to ₹1.35 lakh crore during this period. On a net basis, customs GST collections surged by an even higher margin of 19.7% to ₹49,403 crore, while net domestic revenue declined slightly (by 2.3%) to ₹1.18 lakh crore during the same period under review.

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