GST Council announces automatic GST registration closure for low-risk taxpayers

Suspended registrations will get another shot; if you fix a missing return or missing bank details, you can get reinstated.

Taxpayers with turnover up to ₹5 crore who supply only to consumers will now have an optional filing scheme, approved in principle, letting them file a return once a year and pay tax quarterly.

Plus, transit checks are being limited to just the starting and ending states, and the bar for prosecution is set to rise from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore, so fewer people will face harsh penalties over minor issues.