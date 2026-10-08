GST Council approves 2027 process reforms to simplify tax compliance
Business
Big update: The GST Council just approved a bunch of process reforms set to kick in from 2027.
Instead of tweaking tax rates, the focus is now on making things smoother: think easier registrations, simpler returns, and faster refunds.
They're also bringing in smart tech to catch fake claims and automate boring tasks.
GST reforms benefit small businesses, exporters
Good news if you run a small business or export goods: these changes aim to make life easier.
The registration process will get more automated, routine updates like changing your trade name will be accepted automatically, and fixing past mistakes on returns should be simpler.
Refunds are getting a digital upgrade too, with quicker approvals. Plus, legal penalties are being lowered to make compliance less stressful for everyone.