GST Council approves rules easing compliance for small e-commerce sellers
Starting November 1, India's GST rules are getting a refresh to make life easier for small e-commerce sellers.
The new changes, greenlit at the latest GST Council meeting, aim to speed up registrations and tax refunds, especially for the 9.5 lakh sellers who don't have a physical presence in every state or Union territory where their goods are stored.
Sellers get warehouse address, ₹10,000 threshold
Sellers may declare an e-commerce operator's warehouse in that location as their main business address if they're based in one state and pass Aadhaar checks, so no need for a physical presence in every state or Union territory where their goods are stored.
Plus, there's a plan to introduce a ₹10,000 threshold before you get hit with show-cause notices, which should cut down on paperwork and stress.
An official said notifications and circulars covering the process changes have been approved by the legal department and are likely to be issued on Friday.