GST Council declines to decide UPI MDR, Nirmala Sitharaman says

The GST Council met today, but did not take any decision on the proposed merchant discount rate (MDR) rollout/deferment for certain UPI payments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is not really up to the council to decide on the MDR deferment decision, leaving the matter for other authorities.

States were worried about the current 18% GST on MDR fees, saying it could hit small businesses hard. Some suggested dropping the tax or cutting it down to 5%.