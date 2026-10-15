GST Council eases Indian farmers' taxes, psyllium 0%, tires 5%

Big news for Indian farmers: the GST Council just rolled out tax cuts to make things a bit easier.

At its 8 October meeting, the GST Council exempted storage and warehousing services for seeds meant for sowing, and coffee-curing services supplied to cultivators get their own exemption too.

Psyllium seeds are set at a 0% tax rate, and retreaded tractor tires will be taxed the same as new ones, at 5%.