GST Council lets sellers use platform warehouses as primary addresses
Business
Good news if you sell online: The GST Council just made life a bit easier for small e-commerce businesses.
You can now use an e-commerce platform's warehouse in another state as your main business address (with their OK), though you'll still need a physical spot in your home state.
The goal? Cut down on red tape and make it simpler to run your shop across state lines.
Additional state registration for platform sales
Here's another win: Registration in the additional state is now only needed for sales made through e-commerce platforms, so there's less paperwork if you're growing into new states.
These changes are part of bigger GST reforms aimed at helping small businesses thrive online and making compliance less of a headache.