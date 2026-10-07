GST Council meets Oct 8 sharing data with Statistics Ministry
The GST Council is meeting on October 8 to talk about sharing GST data with the Ministry of Statistics.
The idea is to use this tax information not just for taxes, but also to help measure the economy better, like figuring out trade margins and building a business database.
It is a move toward making government data work smarter, not harder.
GST Council considers IGST-exemptions exporter-refunds
They will also look at setting up secure ways for ministries to share data with each other, which could make government work more smoothly.
Plus, there is a proposal to exempt seven rare diseases, including cystinosis, from IGST on imported drugs, medicines and specialized foods for personal use, helping patients save money.
Lastly, they want to speed up exporter refunds so that 90% of eligible claims could be released provisionally within seven to 10 days after risk-based checks, a welcome change for businesses waiting on their cash flow.