GST Council meets October 7 to redefine service export rules
Business
The GST Council is meeting on October 7 to talk about redefining what counts as a service export.
If approved, Indian companies could keep their export status even when billing through foreign branches.
Plus, services like testing and research done in India for overseas clients might also be treated as exports, making life easier for global capability centers (GCCs) and reducing their tax load.
Proposals simplify service compliance and refunds
Other proposals on the table include syncing up export payment rules with Reserve Bank of India guidelines and expanding refund options to cover more service-related costs and equipment.
The big idea: cut down red tape, make compliance simpler, and help India's booming service sector stay globally competitive.