GST Council meets October 8 on farm input GST cuts
Big news for anyone interested in farming: the GST Council is meeting on October 8 to talk about making agriculture a bit more affordable.
They're looking at dropping GST on storage and warehousing of seeds meant for sowing, which could help cut costs for farmers.
There's also a proposal to reduce the tax on retreaded tractor tires from 18% down to just 5%, making essential equipment repairs less expensive.
GST relief for coffee, isabgol, seaweed
The Council might also exempt coffee-curing services from GST and move psyllium (isabgol) seeds into the zero-tax bracket, both changes aimed at helping small farmers save money.
Plus, they're expected to approve a big tax cut on seaweed-based bio-stimulants registered under the Fertiliser Control Order 1985, lowering GST from 18% to 5%.
All these moves are part of a broader push to support India's agricultural sector by easing input costs.