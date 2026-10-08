GST Council proposes exemptions for helicopter travel, farm services

The latest GST Council meeting is shaking things up with a proposal to drop taxes on some pretty specific services.

Think passenger transportation by helicopter on a seat-sharing basis to or from airports or helipads located in the northeastern states, Sikkim, and Bagdogra in West Bengal, making travel there a bit more accessible.

They're also looking at tax breaks for farmers, like waiving GST on services related to the storage or warehousing of seeds meant for sowing and agricultural support services related to the curing of coffee provided by coffee curers to cultivators.