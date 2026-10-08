GST Council proposes measures to smooth goods movement across India
The GST Council is planning some major updates to how goods move across India.
It wants to make things smoother by only allowing vehicle checks if there is real intelligence and with sign-off from senior officers.
Inspections would also be limited to states where either the sender or receiver is based, which should mean less hassle for businesses and delivery drivers.
GST Council considers 5% e-commerce GST
A flat 5% GST rate for delivery of goods ordered on an e-commerce platform is on the table, so no more confusion about tax charges at checkout.
Metro rail documents will now count for freight transport, making city logistics easier. Plus, Delhi Metro will soon test cargo runs between depots.
There's also a proposed tax break for helicopter travel (just like regular flights), which could really help people in the hills and the North-East get around more easily.