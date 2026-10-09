GST Council recommends limited ITC for hotels up to ₹7,500
The GST Council just recommended allowing limited ITC in the same line of business for hotels charging up to ₹7,500 per unit per day (and places like restaurant and outdoor catering services, and gym and fitness services) could soon get a limited input tax credit (ITC).
The goal? Make GST registration less of a headache and help eligible businesses in these sectors get their refunds faster.
Modeled on transport rentals GST unchanged
These ITC changes are modeled after what's already working for transport and vehicle rentals.
Pardeep Siwach, General Manager, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort, Guwahati, pointed out that faster refunds and simpler rules could really help businesses focus on improving their services instead of paperwork.
No change in GST rates here, just less hassle so hospitality brands can reinvest in better experiences.