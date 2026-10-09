GST Council recommends simplified registrations and faster automated approvals
Business
The GST Council has initiated reforms designed to cut down on paperwork and hassle for small businesses and online sellers.
The 57th meeting recommended simplified registrations and faster automated approvals, making it less stressful to stay compliant.
Quicker refunds and simpler interstate registrations
Expect quicker refunds that help digital sellers keep their cash flow healthy, especially important if you're running on tight margins.
The process for registering in multiple states is expected to become simpler, which means less confusion and lower costs.
Overall, these changes aim to bring India's tax system closer to global standards while making it easier for more businesses to join the formal economy.