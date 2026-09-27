GST Council to consider metro rail inclusion in e-way bill

There's also talk about clearing up how intellectual property rights (IPR) are taxed.

Right now, permanent transfer of IPR is notified as taxable both as a supply of goods and as a supply of services (which gets confusing).

The new proposal? Just call them services, making cross-border deals simpler and letting exporters claim tax refunds more easily.

With India's metro network already spanning 26 cities and could surpass the US within the next two years, these changes could really shake up urban logistics and digital business.