GST Council to consider metro rail inclusion in e-way bill
The GST Council is scheduled to meet on October 7, 2026, to consider bringing metro rail into the e-way bill system, which currently tracks goods moved by railway, air, or vessels above a certain threshold.
This could make things smoother for groups like Delhi Metro, which want to use their network for cargo between depots, something that's been tricky under current rules.
Proposal to treat IPR as services
There's also talk about clearing up how intellectual property rights (IPR) are taxed.
Right now, permanent transfer of IPR is notified as taxable both as a supply of goods and as a supply of services (which gets confusing).
The new proposal? Just call them services, making cross-border deals simpler and letting exporters claim tax refunds more easily.
With India's metro network already spanning 26 cities and could surpass the US within the next two years, these changes could really shake up urban logistics and digital business.