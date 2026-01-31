GST on bidis reduced to 18%; pan masala hits 91%

From February 1, 2026, GST on cigarettes, pan masala and gutkha will jump to 40% (up from 28%), while bidis were reduced to 18%. This move is part of a bigger tax overhaul after the government cleared a hefty loan.

Cigarettes are getting pricier: non-filter sticks (<=65mm) will be taxed at ₹2.05 each; filter ones at ₹2.10.

Medium and long premium cigarettes see even higher rates—up to ₹8.50 per stick for non-standard sizes.

Pan masala's total tax stays high at 88%.

Chewing and jarda scented tobacco will attract an excise duty of 82%, gutkha hits 91%, while hookah and pipe mixes face taxes ranging from 40% up to a steep 325%.

The goal is to curb tobacco use—India's current cigarette taxes are well below the WHO's recommended level.

The government hopes higher prices will mean less smoking and chewing overall.