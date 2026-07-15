GTPL Hathway Q1 FY2027 profit drops 78.1% to ₹2.3 cr
Business
GTPL Hathway just posted a 78.1% drop in net profit for Q1 FY2027, down to ₹2.3 crore from last year's ₹10.5 crore, even though their overall revenue actually grew 12.2% to ₹1,019.9 crore.
Their operating margin also shrank a bit, showing the company is making less from each rupee earned.
GTPL records 9.6 million digital TV users
The company now has 9.6 million active Digital TV users and pulled in ₹291.3 crore from paying subscribers this quarter.
On the broadband side, they added 10,000 new users over the year (now at 1.06 million), with average monthly bills rising to ₹470 and data use per person up by 6%.
GTPL also expanded its network reach, prepping most of it for faster FTTX upgrades, so they are clearly betting on better internet and more subscribers ahead.