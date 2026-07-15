GTPL Hathway Q1 FY2027 profit drops 78.1% to ₹2.3 cr

The company now has 9.6 million active Digital TV users and pulled in ₹291.3 crore from paying subscribers this quarter.

On the broadband side, they added 10,000 new users over the year (now at 1.06 million), with average monthly bills rising to ₹470 and data use per person up by 6%.

GTPL also expanded its network reach, prepping most of it for faster FTTX upgrades, so they are clearly betting on better internet and more subscribers ahead.