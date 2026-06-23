GTRI warns Meta's $900 million CRED investment could expose user data

GTRI urges regulators on data sharing

CRED handles more than 40% of India's credit card bill payments, so that's a lot of sensitive information in one place.

If foreign investors like Meta get their hands on this data, it could be used for things like training AI models or even influencing future products.

GTRI is urging regulators to make sure there are clear rules on data sharing and strong oversight, especially since other big players like Walmart (PhonePe) and Google (Google Pay) already have major stakes in the market.