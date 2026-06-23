GTRI warns Meta's $900 million CRED investment could expose user data
Meta is planning to invest a massive $900 million in Indian fintech app CRED, but experts at GTRI are raising red flags.
They're concerned this move could let Meta access the financial details of CRED's 17 million users: think repayment history, spending habits, loans, and UPI transactions.
GTRI says it's time to pay closer attention to how foreign companies are shaping India's digital payments scene.
GTRI urges regulators on data sharing
CRED handles more than 40% of India's credit card bill payments, so that's a lot of sensitive information in one place.
If foreign investors like Meta get their hands on this data, it could be used for things like training AI models or even influencing future products.
GTRI is urging regulators to make sure there are clear rules on data sharing and strong oversight, especially since other big players like Walmart (PhonePe) and Google (Google Pay) already have major stakes in the market.
GTRI cites China's Alipay model
GTRI wants tougher measures to keep India's financial data safe and maintain control over public platforms like UPI and Aadhaar.
They point out that China relies on homegrown apps like Alipay to protect its own financial information, a model they think India should consider following.