GuarantCo raises $330 million to boost green projects in India

How will this money help?

The funding came through three major bonds: Vivriti Capital, KPI Green Energy, and Muthoot Capital—all rated AA+(CE).

One standout impact: Muthoot's bond will make electric two-wheelers affordable for about 57,000 buyers, including almost 23,000 women, and the end users are predominantly from rural areas—about half are expected to be accessing credit for the first time.