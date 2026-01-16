GuarantCo raises $330 million to boost green projects in India
GuarantCo expects to have mobilized over ₹2,900 crore (c. $330 million) in private institutional capital through three transactions it supported to help build sustainable infrastructure across India.
This big move supports the country's push for cleaner energy and e-mobility.
How will this money help?
The funding came through three major bonds: Vivriti Capital, KPI Green Energy, and Muthoot Capital—all rated AA+(CE).
One standout impact: Muthoot's bond will make electric two-wheelers affordable for about 57,000 buyers, including almost 23,000 women, and the end users are predominantly from rural areas—about half are expected to be accessing credit for the first time.
GuarantCo's track record
Since 2005, GuarantCo has underwritten more than $1.8 billion in guarantees, helping to mobilize private sector capital into infrastructure projects across Africa and Asia.
Their guarantees help banks and investors provide long-term financing of up to 20 years—giving green ideas plenty of time to grow.