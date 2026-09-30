Gujarat-based Satleo Labs to launch Tapas-1 on SpaceX Falcon 9
A Gujarat-based startup, Satleo Labs, is about to launch its first satellite, Tapas-1, with no specific date given (launch described as imminent in the source published September 2026), using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Tapas-1 will track Earth's temperatures from space and aims to give better climate data for things like farming and managing city heat.
Co-founder Shravan Bhati, who once served in the Rajasthan Police, says this mission is all about helping us deal with challenges like heatwaves and unpredictable weather.
Tapas-1 India's 1st private thermal mission
Tapas-1 is being described by the company as India's first private commercial thermal-imaging mission. It uses an infrared sensor to gather temperature data day and night as it orbits the planet.
The team plans more advanced satellites soon, like Tapas-2 and Pyro, to provide even sharper climate insights for agriculture and urban heat monitoring.
Once the data is calibrated and processed, it could be available within hours, depending on the availability of ground stations for weather agencies, private weather companies, and other organizations.