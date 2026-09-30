Gujarat-based Satleo Labs to launch Tapas-1 on SpaceX Falcon 9

A Gujarat-based startup, Satleo Labs, is about to launch its first satellite, Tapas-1, with no specific date given (launch described as imminent in the source published September 2026), using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Tapas-1 will track Earth's temperatures from space and aims to give better climate data for things like farming and managing city heat.

Co-founder Shravan Bhati, who once served in the Rajasthan Police, says this mission is all about helping us deal with challenges like heatwaves and unpredictable weather.