Gujarat to build AI-ready data center, MoU signed with L&T
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Gujarat signed an MoU with L&T Vyoma to explore collaboration and carry out a detailed feasibility assessment for a proposed 250 MW green AI-ready data center campus at Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).
The announcement stood out among global tech leaders and marked a big step for India's digital ambitions.
Data center to be built in phases
The new data center will have a 250MW capacity and is set to launch by 2028, with the project rolling out in phases. Estimated cost? A hefty ₹25,000 crore.
The deal was inked by Gujarat's Science and Technology Department with Minister Arjun Modhwadia present.
Project will create jobs, boost Gujarat's AI ambitions
L&T Vyoma will check if the site is suitable and plan for sustainable development.
This project should create plenty of jobs—both directly in construction/operations and indirectly across related sectors.
It also fits right into Gujarat's push to become an AI hotspot under its current tech policy.
Gujarat's budget for AI and digital governance
Gujarat has already set aside ₹850 crore for AI and digital governance this year.
This move supports PM Modi's "MANAV" initiative, aiming to put India at the forefront of global AI.