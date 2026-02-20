Gujarat to build AI-ready data center, MoU signed with L&T

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Gujarat signed an MoU with L&T Vyoma to explore collaboration and carry out a detailed feasibility assessment for a proposed 250 MW green AI-ready data center campus at Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR). The announcement stood out among global tech leaders and marked a big step for India's digital ambitions.

Data center to be built in phases The new data center will have a 250MW capacity and is set to launch by 2028, with the project rolling out in phases. Estimated cost? A hefty ₹25,000 crore.

The deal was inked by Gujarat's Science and Technology Department with Minister Arjun Modhwadia present.

Project will create jobs, boost Gujarat's AI ambitions L&T Vyoma will check if the site is suitable and plan for sustainable development.

This project should create plenty of jobs—both directly in construction/operations and indirectly across related sectors.

It also fits right into Gujarat's push to become an AI hotspot under its current tech policy.