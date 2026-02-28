Gujarat to host 3rd SemiConnect Conference on March 1-2
Gujarat is gearing up for the third SemiConnect Conference in Gandhinagar on March 1-2, 2026.
The event, opened by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, will bring together top industry leaders and experts to talk all things semiconductors.
What to expect at the conference
Expect talks from leaders like Randhir Thakur (Tata Electronics) and Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron), plus panels on next-gen chips, logistics, financing, skills, and building a solid electronics ecosystem.
There'll also be roundtables with Taiwanese and Japanese companies and a tour of Dholera SIR—a major tech hub in the making.
Semiconductor projects worth ₹1.24 lakh crore under development
With over 2,500 participants from over eight countries expected, this conference is set to spark new partnerships and push India closer to semiconductor self-reliance.
Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia said Gujarat has semiconductor projects worth ₹1.24 lakh crore under development.