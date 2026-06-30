Gujarat to launch industrial AI CoE with IBM and IAIRO Business Jun 30, 2026

Gujarat is joining hands with IBM and the Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO) to launch an Industrial Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (CoE), that will function as a "Living Lab."

The goal? Fast-track real-world use of AI in areas like manufacturing, energy, and supply chains.

This lab will bring together industry experts, researchers, and government to design and test out practical AI solutions before they roll out everywhere.