Gujarat to launch industrial AI CoE with IBM and IAIRO
Gujarat is joining hands with IBM and the Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO) to launch an Industrial Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (CoE), that will function as a "Living Lab."
The goal? Fast-track real-world use of AI in areas like manufacturing, energy, and supply chains.
This lab will bring together industry experts, researchers, and government to design and test out practical AI solutions before they roll out everywhere.
CoE to upskill students and professionals
The CoE isn't just about tech: it's also about people.
There'll be workshops, hackathons, and training programs to help students and professionals level up their AI skills.
This move aims to create job opportunities and enhance the skill set of the workforce, helping Gujarat become a global hub for industrial AI innovation.