Gujarat unveils Viksit Gujarat Data Center Policy aiming ₹6L/cr investments
Gujarat just rolled out the Viksit Gujarat Data Center Policy (2026-29), hoping to pull in a massive ₹6 lakh crore in investments and set up 7.5 GW of data center capacity, the biggest in India so far.
The policy puts a big emphasis on green energy, with at least 51% of the power for these centers coming from renewables.
Gujarat offers broad data center incentives
To make things extra appealing, the state is offering perks like zero stamp duty and registration fees, 20 years of electricity duty reimbursement, and a Re 1 per unit power subsidy.
There are also relaxed building rules and guaranteed water and power supply.
Dholera, an upcoming smart city, gets special benefits too (think capital subsidies and interest support) plus major projects like Tata Electronics's huge semiconductor plant are already putting this region on the map for tech growth.