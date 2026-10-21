Gujarat's Gamp Services files IPO with SEBI for 46.93L shares

Gamp Services, a Gujarat-based compliance and validation company, just filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The offer includes 46.93 lakh shares, some new and some being sold by the promoters Sanjeevkumar Mahendrakumar Patel, Girish Agrawal, and Gaurav M Shah.

It's a big step for the company as it looks to expand its reach.