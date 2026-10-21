Gujarat's Gamp Services files IPO with SEBI for 46.93L shares
Gamp Services, a Gujarat-based compliance and validation company, just filed for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The offer includes 46.93 lakh shares, some new and some being sold by the promoters Sanjeevkumar Mahendrakumar Patel, Girish Agrawal, and Gaurav M Shah.
It's a big step for the company as it looks to expand its reach.
₹40.05 cr equipment it upgrades
Gamp plans to use ₹40.05 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to upgrade its equipment and IT hardware, helping boost its services and manufacturing.
The rest will go toward acquiring other businesses and general corporate purposes.
Financially, they're on a roll: profit grew 37.9% year-on-year for the financial year ended March 2026, with revenue increasing 28.3% year-on-year.
Their latest quarterly numbers show steady growth too, hinting at solid momentum as they head into this next chapter.