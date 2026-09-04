Gujarat's LCC Projects launches IPO at ₹139-146 per share
LCC Projects, a Gujarat-based company known for building dams and water supply systems, is launching its IPO on September 9.
Shares are priced between ₹139 and ₹146 each, putting the company's value at around ₹4,229.2 crore.
The offer includes fresh shares worth ₹258 crore and a sale of shares by promoters for ₹169.1 crore.
LCC IPO dates and fund uses
If you're eyeing this IPO, here are the important dates: anchor investor bidding starts September 8, public subscription runs from September 9 to September 11, allotment happens by September 15, and trading kicks off on September 17.
Most of LCC's business comes from irrigation and water supply projects; the money raised will help pay off debt, buy new equipment, and support general operations.
Motilal Oswal is handling the process.