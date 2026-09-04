Gujarat's LCC Projects launches IPO at ₹139-146 per share

LCC Projects, a Gujarat-based company known for building dams and water supply systems, is launching its IPO on September 9.

Shares are priced between ₹139 and ₹146 each, putting the company's value at around ₹4,229.2 crore.

The offer includes fresh shares worth ₹258 crore and a sale of shares by promoters for ₹169.1 crore.